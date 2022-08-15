ST Full-time Report: Sailors part ways with coach, score 10 past Young Lions | Asian Tour CEO defends tie-up with LIV Golf

Welcome to the Full-time Report, where the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.
Things are certainly never dull in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) with Lion City Sailors around. The league leaders raised eyebrows when they parted ways with their South Korean coach Kim Do-hoon last Thursday, a day after he was handed a three-match suspension and $2,000 fine for violent conduct in an SPL game. In came the club's academy technical director Luka Lalic as interim coach and the result, a 10-1 thrashing of Young Lions on Saturday. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.
On Sunday, Thai golfer Nitithorn Thippong claimed a surprise win at the Asian Tour's US$1.5 million (S$2.1 million) International Series Singapore at Tanah Merah Country Club. The Tour's CEO Cho Minn Thant also defended its partnership with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, believing it can benefit the game in the region.
Meanwhile, the arrival of SailGP on our shores next January will raise the sport's profile in this part of the world as well. The nine-team global league that features F50 catamarans racing at over 100kmh is set up by five-time America's Cup winner Russell Coutts and Oracle founder Larry Ellison. Coutts describes it as "chess on water" and hopes the action will draw more people to sailing.
Interim coach Lalic aims to steer Sailors on course; fraternity still in shock over Kim's departure
He says he had no qualms taking the reins of the first team after conversations with those in the club.
100kmh on water: Great racer Russell Coutts promotes sailing's version of speed chess
SailGP, a nine-team global league set up by the five-time America's Cup winner and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, stops here in January.
SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 20
Asian Tour CEO defends partnership with controversial LIV Golf
He hopes the infighting between the Saudi-backed circuit and the PGA Tour and DP World Tour ends soon.
Safe Sport Commission in contact with football academy over ex-coach's misconduct
It has urged local sports organisations to engage coaches under the national registry to ensure that they act in line with its guidelines.
Singapore's Isabelle Tay and partner make dancesport breakthrough at German Open
My parents taught me since I was a child and supported my dance career throughout, said the 28-year-old.
Loh Kean Yew faces tricky path in bid for back-to-back world titles
He could face Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn - who beat him to gold at the SEA Games in May - in the quarter-finals.
On the Ball: Presence of Conte offers rare optimism around Tottenham
Should either Man City or Liverpool falter - or even both - then Spurs might be the third force in the EPL, says John Brewin.
Podcast: EPL columnist John Brewin weighs in on the malaise at Man United
Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport.
