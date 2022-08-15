ST Full-time Report: Sailors part ways with coach, score 10 past Young Lions | Asian Tour CEO defends tie-up with LIV Golf

Welcome to the Full-time Report, where the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.

Things are certainly never dull in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) with Lion City Sailors around. The league leaders raised eyebrows when they parted ways with their South Korean coach Kim Do-hoon last Thursday, a day after he was handed a three-match suspension and $2,000 fine for violent conduct in an SPL game. In came the club's academy technical director Luka Lalic as interim coach and the result, a 10-1 thrashing of Young Lions on Saturday. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

On Sunday, Thai golfer Nitithorn Thippong claimed a surprise win at the Asian Tour's US$1.5 million (S$2.1 million) International Series Singapore at Tanah Merah Country Club. The Tour's CEO Cho Minn Thant also defended its partnership with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, believing it can benefit the game in the region.

Meanwhile, the arrival of SailGP on our shores next January will raise the sport's profile in this part of the world as well. The nine-team global league that features F50 catamarans racing at over 100kmh is set up by five-time America's Cup winner Russell Coutts and Oracle founder Larry Ellison. Coutts describes it as "chess on water" and hopes the action will draw more people to sailing.

