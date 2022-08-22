ST Full-time Report: Sailors look reborn in SPL under interim coach | Is Serena the greatest tennis player?

Welcome to the Full-time Report, where the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.
It is the badminton world championships this week, with Loh Kean Yew's title defence the highlight for Singapore fans while married couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, fresh off their Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold, head to the Tokyo tournament brimming with confidence.
Self-belief meanwhile, has never been an issue for Serena Williams even as she prepares for her impending retirement after the US Open. My colleague Rohit Brijnath looks back on her career, not just the 23 Grand Slam titles but how she made us think about race, bias, bodies and stereotypes.
Finally in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), leaders Lion City Sailors look reborn under interim coach Luka Lalic. After thrashing Young Lions 10-1, they hit seven unanswered goals against Tanjong Pagar last Saturday and look in ominous form as the season heads to a thrilling finish. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.
Ruthless Sailors put seven past Jaguars in SPL clash, a week after scoring 10
Uphill task for Albirex to catch title holders as they are three points back with a vastly inferior goal difference.
Sporting Life: Saying goodbye to Serena, whose story has been woven into the fabric of our lives, will be hard
Was she the greatest tennis player of any gender? She had a forehand and a voice and made sure both were heard, writes Rohit Brijnath.
SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 21
S'pore's Valorant e-sports team head to game title's biggest competition
Lion Cubs' results at Asean youth football tournaments raise concerns
Some are worried as they are likely to form the core of the national team aiming to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.
STTA deputy president Poh in the running to be new table tennis chief
The biennial elections will take place at its closed-door annual general meeting on Aug 29.
Badminton's golden couple Terry Hee, Jessica Tan want to create more history
Married pair and mixed doubles partners eager to build on their surprise Commonwealth Games gold.
On The Ball: Beleaguered United sense chance against injury-hit Liverpool
Erik ten Hag is two games into his new job at Old Trafford and is already under intense scrutiny, says John Brewin.
Unusual love story: Singaporean's romance with Philippine track queen Lydia de Vega
