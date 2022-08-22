ST Full-time Report: Sailors look reborn in SPL under interim coach | Is Serena the greatest tennis player?

Welcome to the Full-time Report, where the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.

It is the badminton world championships this week, with Loh Kean Yew's title defence the highlight for Singapore fans while married couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, fresh off their Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold, head to the Tokyo tournament brimming with confidence.

Self-belief meanwhile, has never been an issue for Serena Williams even as she prepares for her impending retirement after the US Open. My colleague Rohit Brijnath looks back on her career, not just the 23 Grand Slam titles but how she made us think about race, bias, bodies and stereotypes.

Finally in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), leaders Lion City Sailors look reborn under interim coach Luka Lalic. After thrashing Young Lions 10-1, they hit seven unanswered goals against Tanjong Pagar last Saturday and look in ominous form as the season heads to a thrilling finish. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

