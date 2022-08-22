ST Full-time Report: Sailors look reborn in SPL under interim coach | Is Serena the greatest tennis player?

Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
2 hours ago

Welcome to the Full-time Report, where the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.

It is the badminton world championships this week, with Loh Kean Yew's title defence the highlight for Singapore fans while married couple Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, fresh off their Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold, head to the Tokyo tournament brimming with confidence.

Self-belief meanwhile, has never been an issue for Serena Williams even as she prepares for her impending retirement after the US Open. My colleague Rohit Brijnath looks back on her career, not just the 23 Grand Slam titles but how she made us think about race, bias, bodies and stereotypes.

Finally in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), leaders Lion City Sailors look reborn under interim coach Luka Lalic. After thrashing Young Lions 10-1, they hit seven unanswered goals against Tanjong Pagar last Saturday and look in ominous form as the season heads to a thrilling finish. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

Thank you for subscribing and see you next week.

Ruthless Sailors put seven past Jaguars in SPL clash, a week after scoring 10

Uphill task for Albirex to catch title holders as they are three points back with a vastly inferior goal difference.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: Saying goodbye to Serena, whose story has been woven into the fabric of our lives, will be hard

Was she the greatest tennis player of any gender? She had a forehand and a voice and made sure both were heard, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 21

Here are the best 11 players from last week's Singapore Premier League action.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's Valorant e-sports team head to game title's biggest competition

Eye-catching costumes and on-stage antics draw huge following online.

READ MORE HERE

Lion Cubs' results at Asean youth football tournaments raise concerns

Some are worried as they are likely to form the core of the national team aiming to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.

READ MORE HERE

STTA deputy president Poh in the running to be new table tennis chief

The biennial elections will take place at its closed-door annual general meeting on Aug 29.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton's golden couple Terry Hee, Jessica Tan want to create more history

Married pair and mixed doubles partners eager to build on their surprise Commonwealth Games gold.

READ MORE HERE

On The Ball: Beleaguered United sense chance against injury-hit Liverpool

Erik ten Hag is two games into his new job at Old Trafford and is already under intense scrutiny, says John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

Unusual love story: Singaporean's romance with Philippine track queen Lydia de Vega

He was a Sikh from Singapore. She was a Catholic from the Philippines. 

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top