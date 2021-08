Singaporean sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low are "within striking distance" of a historic Olympic medal, says Benedict Tan, chef de mission for the Singapore contingent at the Tokyo Games, and he hopes that the pair will stay the course and work towards Paris 2024.

Tan made the comments after watching Lim, 24, and Low, 30, place 10th in the 49er FX medal race at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour yesterday afternoon.