Sailing: Two bronzes for Singapore at first South East Asia Para Sailing Championships

SINGAPORE - Singapore won two bronze medals at the first South East Asia Para Sailing Championships at the Hebe Haven Yacht Club in Hong Kong over the weekend (Dec 7 and 8).

Desiree Lim was third in the 2.4mR class after seven races, with a score of 18 points. The event was won by Hong Kong's Foo Yuen Wai (seven points), with Macau's Liong Wun Wah (11 points) in second place.

Compatriot Ng Xiu Zhen collected the bronze medal in the Hansa 303 Single-handed class with 24 points, behind Chinese Taipei's Wu Chi-chian (10 points) and gold medallist Takumi Niwa of Japan (seven points).

Lim, 61, and Ng, 34, were the only two Singaporean competitors in the regatta, which was also four-time Paralympian Jovin Tan's first overseas assignment as a coach.

Tan, 32, said: "Despite the gusty wind and cold weather, I am happy with our sailors' performances.

"Desiree and Xiu Zhen adapted and fought through the elements and proved that perseverance is key."

The competition featured seven countries - China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, the Philippines and Singapore.