Sailing: LawConnect takes early lead as virus-hit Sydney-Hobart yacht race returns

SYDNEY (REUTERS, AFP) - Super maxi LawConnect took the early lead as the Sydney to Hobart yacht race set sail after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with an 88-strong fleet on Sunday (Dec 26).

The 628 nautical-mile (1,170km) race in the Tasman Sea from Sydney and across Bass Strait to Hobart is one of the world's most gruelling yachting events. It was cancelled in 2020 at the last minute due to health restrictions.

The 76th edition started under blue skies, but the fleet are expected to face tough conditions due to strong winds as they make their way to the capital of the island state of Tasmania.

LawConnect grabbed the front position from rival 30m super maxi SHK Scallywag from Hong Kong, which hit a major technical problem with a jib sail fitting after having led the fleet out of Sydney Harbour.

Some four hours after the race started, LawConnect was first ahead of another super maxi, Black Jack. SHK Scallywag, which had to hoist a less powerful storm jib while the crew tried to effect repairs with waves crashing over them, lay in third place.

The 88 entrants included 17 two-handed yachts, which are allowed to take part for the first time. It was a sharp reduction from the 157 boats that set out in 2019.

The yachts are expected to reach the finish line on Tuesday, but weather could be the deciding factor. A major storm sank five boats, killing six sailors, in the 1998 race.

"It's looking like a pretty standard Hobart," said Cruising Yacht Club of Australia commodore Noel Cornish. "You can see (it) out there now and it'll build.

"What we're going to see out there in the next 24 hours is something that you would expect to see on the race track in a normal Sydney Hobart Yacht Race."

The sailors faced strict health protocols due to the pandemic with mandatory Covid-19 vaccination and polymerase chain reaction tests before the start.

The fleet was reduced to 88 boats with five yachts withdrawing over the last 24 hours owing to the virus and injuries affecting the crew.

They included the previous line honours winner super maxi Comanche and nine-time line honours winner Wild Oats XI.