Saifudin, See, Lerner and Nunes suspended

RACE 6

Jockey Saifudin Ismail pleaded guilty to careless riding for permitting Awesome Conqueror to shift in while riding the horse near the 100m mark.

He was insufficiently clear of Atlantean, who was carried in onto Big Day. This carried Big Day in across the running of Qiji Auston, who was checked.

Saifudin was suspended from last Sunday to April 2, which covers two Singapore race days.

RACE 7

Jockey Troy See was suspended one Singapore race day for returning to scale 1kg over the declared weight that he weighed out on Super Incredible, who finished sixth.

There was no evidence to suggest that he had attempted to deceive the clerk of scales when weighing.

As See has been engaged to ride this Saturday, he will miss the April 2 meeting.

RACE 11

Jockey Marc Lerner was suspended one Singapore race day for making insufficient effort to prevent Billy Elliot from shifting out passing the 150m mark, when not clear of War Commander, who was checked.

Lerner is also riding this Saturday and will be out of the April 2 meeting.

RACE 12

Jockey Manoel Nunes pleaded guilty to permitting Siam Royal Orchid to shift in approaching the 900m mark, when insufficiently clear of Sacred Suite, who was checked. The stewards acceded to Nunes' application to amend his suspension from April 2 to this Saturday.