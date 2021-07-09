Sagan out of Tour, Politt wins Stage 12

NIMES (France) • Seven-time winner of the Tour de France green sprint points jersey Peter Sagan dropped out of the 23-day race yesterday ahead of a flat run to Nimes due to an inflamed knee.

One of cycling's superstars, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider from Slovakia was a key rival standing in the way of British ace Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

Sagan hurt his knee during Stage 3 in a fall on a bunch sprint that put the brakes on his bid for a record eighth Tour green jersey.

"It's a tough decision but an easy decision, because I can't move my knee," said the charismatic three-time world champion, who was unable to add to his tally of 12 stage wins this year.

"Two days ago I hit my knee again on a handlebar just when it was getting better, and after yesterday's climb it got inflamed. It's awful to leave the Tour, so now I need to help my knee recover and be ready for the Olympics."

On a tough and eventful edition of the world's greatest bike race, Sagan is the 29th rider from a field of 184 to pull out so far. Sagan won the points classification from 2012-2016 and 2018-2019.

On Stage 3 in the same accident, Australia's Caleb Ewan, who started this Tour as the man to beat, broke a collar bone and also pulled out.

Germany's Nils Politt won Stage 12 yesterday after early winds helped a breakaway build up a convincing lead over the main pack in the Rhone Valley.

An escape group finished the short stage to Nimes some 15min 52sec ahead of the chasing peloton, with the defending champion, UAE rider Tadej Pogacar, retaining his five-minute overall lead over a clutch of rivals.

Politt attacked from within this reduced group for a dominant solo victory.

"Directly after the start was the wind and it turned into a Tour de France win, it's unbelievable," said the 27-year-old Bora rider after his maiden victory.

"I attacked and opened up a gap from the other guys in the escape. This is my passion, and this is the biggest thing."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS