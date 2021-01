SINGAPORE - The relatively stable and secure conditions in Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic has meant the country enjoys a certain "safety premium" that makes it attractive to organisers of big sporting events, said Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief executive Keith Tan.

This advantage is not permanent though, he told The Straits Times, and will likely not last beyond three or four years, making it imperative that Singapore "runs as fast as we can" to seize opportunities when they arise.