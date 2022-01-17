Safety of Winter Olympics starts at Beijing's airport

BEIJING • For any Olympian, the airport is likely to hold a long-lasting memory.

Beijing intends to make a good first impression when athletes arrive for the Feb 4-20 Winter Games as well as a long-lasting one when they depart.

With the world still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with China's "Covid-zero" policy, safety is taking top priority and the first gate of control will be a cordoned-off section of the Beijing Capital International Airport.

Zhang Liang, director of the arrival and departure centre of the Beijing organising committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Bocog), yesterday said his team had taken charge of flight coordination and safeguarding and pre-departure countermeasures.

"As major international sporting events, Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have more participants, but we are facing a higher standard in ensuring our arrival and departure service this time as international flights are impacted due to the pandemic," he added.

"We need to conduct detailed arrangements in terms of flight arrangement, health declaration, Covid-19 tests, accreditation activation and customs clearance of those Olympic-related personnel at the airport, transportation and logistics after they leave the airport, and their security check and check-in in (their) accommodation."

To better ensure safety for overseas participants, charter and temporary flights will be the main way they fly into China.

As for departure, Zhang stressed that Olympic-related personnel are not allowed to take business flights as they will depart from the "closed loop" without a 21-day quarantine, which may bring risks to other passengers aboard.

Designated areas are in place for inbound and outbound trips for those personnel in Terminal 3 of the airport.

"We have made full preparation for that," said Zhang. "We can balance the needs for domestic and international flights."

An arrivals and departures information system has been specifically set up to gather information about Beijing 2022 participants' arrival and departure plans.

According to Zhang, the system collected, integrated and analysed the arrival and departure information from over 4,000 participants during the test events staged between last October and December, and the service will run non-stop during the Games.

"After garnering information in an all-round manner, we can make good preparation for providing quality service for those participants after they arrive in China. Everything is going smoothly," Zhang said.

Those who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine before entering the "closed loop" - a system International Olympic Committee director Christophe Dubi has lauded as "impenetrable" - but they will be unable to access the outside world for the duration of their time in the Chinese capital.

XINHUA