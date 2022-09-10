Safe sport panel named

The Safe Sport Commission on Friday announced its first disciplinary panel to handle moderate to severe cases of misconduct for member organisations under the Safe Sport Programme.

The panel comprises 18 members and is led by senior counsel Molly Lim, who has spent 39 years in legal practice and will appoint disciplinary and appeals committees for each hearing.

Aside from five legal members, the panel comprises current and former athletes, sports officials and coaches, including former netballer Pearline Chan, ex-national hockey player Melanie Martens, Koh Jian Ying (water polo), Nur Aini Yasli (para-powerlifting) and former sailing coach Nicholas Paul De Cruz.

The members were appointed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth for a two-year term.

Its minister Edwin Tong said the creation of the panel presents "an independent channel for resolution to ensure cases will be handled fairly".

He added: "Everyone should be able to participate in sports in a safe space, free from harassment and abuse. We will continue working with the community to build a home where all of us can enjoy sport and share great sporting moments together."

When a report is made against an individual who is under the governance of a member organisation of the Safe Sport Programme, the commission will assess if a breach of the unified code has occurred and commence formal investigations where appropriate.

The code was launched last November to provide the sporting community with clear guidelines on what constitutes inappropriate behaviour.

Moderate to severe cases will be referred to the disciplinary panel and criminal offences will also be referred to the police.

Respondents will be heard by the panel, which will determine the severity of the misconduct based on the degree of culpability and harm caused and consider the aggravating and mitigating factors before deciding the appropriate measures or sanctions.

For misconduct classified as low severity, the commission will work with member organisations to provide support to affected parties, implement appropriate measures to address concerns raised or determine if any other appropriate organisation-level measures could be taken.