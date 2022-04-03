Sacred Gift spot on again

Trainer Jerome Tan sang the praises of his former apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman, after Sacred Gift snagged back-to-back wins in yesterday's $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over the Polytrack 1,000m.

"Iskandar used to be my apprentice in Penang. At the time, Shafrizal Saleh was my first apprentice, but Iskandar had not started riding in races yet," said Tan.

"He's always been a good rider and he's improved further since he came to Singapore. He won on that horse last time, there was no reason not to put him back on today.

"He rode him very well again. The pull in weights also helped."

The Malaysian rider was in the plate at the Zoustar six-year-old's surprise $82 win in a Class 2 race over 1,100m a month ago.

That day, Sacred Gift atoned for his previous start when he led and crumbled in the straight, proving he was more effective from the back.

But, after the field was reduced to only six gallopers following the withdrawals of Tan's debutant Big Doctor and Sure Will Do, he and Iskandar agreed they would settle closer this time.

These tactics proved to be spot on, given market leaders Entertainer (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) and Celavi (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) looked to have a vice-like control on the tempo up front.

Had Sacred Gift not been tracking up right on their heels, he might not have arrived in time to nab Celavi by a short head.

Darc Bounty (Zyrul Nor Azman) took third place, another length away, after looking hesitant to take the gap between the first two.

The winning time was 59.16 seconds for the 1,000m dash.

"I know the horse well. I told Mr Jerome the 1,000m was too short and we can't sit too far back this time," said Iskandar, who is indentured to trainer Young Keah Yong.

"He told me to sit third or fourth. I waited till the home turn to come out wide as he likes to come on the outside."

Winless since his March 5 treble, Iskandar could not have hoped for a better timing for his fourth 2022 win. The Malaysian borders were reopened on Friday.

"I haven't seen my wife and my three-year-old son Noah since December," he said.

"My wife is expecting our second child in August. I can't wait to go back to Johor Baru to see them again. I'll then come back to work on Monday."

Leading trainer Tim Fitzsimmons is another one who will enjoy a well-deserved lazy Sunday, while also revelling in stable pet Lucky Jinsha's latest exploit.

The son of Shooting To Win rang up a magnificent five-in-a-row in the $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

"It was a tough win today. They tried to make it hard for him," said the Australian conditioner.

"Jerlyn (Seow on Hadeer) put a bit of pressure on his inside, but he can put in those great early sectionals that just break their hearts.

"A few came late, but he was already home."

Interestingly, the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on Aug 14 is not on top of Cliff Brown's former assistant trainer's to-do list for the Hong Kong-owned four-year-old.

"I want him to go up to 1,400m and the mile as he's four. He'll get to the lead more easily," he said.

"There's a Class 1, 1,400m next, but Lim's Lightning and Katak wlll be there. I'm not 100 per cent sure.

"If it doesn't work out, we can reset and go for the Lion City Cup."

Incidentally, Lucky Jinsha capped another prolific meeting for leading jockey Manoel Nunes, who won four after scoring earlier aboard Circuit Star, Vittoria Perfetta and Don De La Vega.

The Brazilian ace now tops the log on 32 winners, 14 clear of Danny Beasley, who was suspended yesterday.