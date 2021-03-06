Sacred Croix leads Walker's four-pronged assault in Class 2 race

Trainer Mark Walker reckons it is getting a bit harder for his recent back-to-back winner Sacred Croix in Race 9 today.

But he knows that there is a great "engine" in that frame of a horse and he is not ruling out anything.

Sure, it is a tough contest, but the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack mile is not beyond the reach of his six-year-old Kiwi-bred.

His new connections will be hoping all things come up roses for the hat-trick feat.

Formerly owned by Raffles Racing Stable, the Savabeel gelding is now with Remarkable Stable.

After pinching four races in 2019, Sacred Croix went through a lean spell which was broken only this year.

He is now back at his best. He has done nothing wrong since his resounding win in a Class 3 race over 1,200m on turf on Jan 16. This was followed by a 1,400m victory on turf in Class 1 on Feb 13. But one major hurdle must still be cleared.

"It gets a bit more difficult," said Walker. "The Polytrack is the thing. We're unsure how he will take to it. He raced on it at his first start, but it was a 1,000m race.

"So, we'll see. But he is in really good form."

The Kiwi trainer has nominated his first-season 4kg-claiming rookie, Jerlyn Seow, on the horse.

He has three capable back-ups in the race.

Time Lord is also in top form, with two wins in his last three starts. Silent Partner, too. He won three starts back and found one to beat in his last two outings.

Making up his quartet is bottomweight Buddy Buddy, a winner three starts back.