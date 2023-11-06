ST Full-time Report: S’pore teen takes next step in F1 dream | Sailors retain Women’s Premier League title

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
The race to the pinnacle of motor racing is, paradoxically, a slow and steady one for Christian Ho, as the 17-year-old sets his sights on becoming the first Singaporean driver to compete in Formula One.
Next, the Lion City Sailors sealed back-to-back Deloitte Women’s Premier League titles last Sunday after an emphatic 11-0 victory over Geylang International, extending their unbeaten run in the competition to 15 wins and a draw.
Finally, my colleague Rohit Brijnath finds inspiration every time South Africa’s rugby captain Siya Kolisi speaks. Born to hardship and hunger, he reminds us sport possesses a deeper value and a hardier glue.
Singaporean teen Christian Ho takes next step in pursuit of F1 dream
The Campos Racing driver has two wins this season in F4 Spanish Championship and is currently second overall.
Race driver Sean Hudspeth buoyed by GT World Challenge Europe podium finish
He and AF Corse teammate Nicola Marinangeli were third in Silver Cup of the championship.
Sporting Life: Wise Siya Kolisi offers us a powerful reminder – Sport needs leaders
We need athletes who speak on mental health, on diversity, on lack of sponsorship and other issues, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Lion City Sailors retain Women’s Premier League title after a challenging season
Hit by injuries and departures, they had no subs on the bench during their 11-0 win over Geylang International last Sunday.
On Kigali’s pitches, young footballers endure tough conditions and dream of a career in Europe
Rwandan teen Sharif Cyubahiro is one of the young talents training at Umuri Foundation.
On the Ball: Mauricio Pochettino returns to Tottenham, but is Chelsea boss the same man?
Now past 50, he is no longer a young manager, and there are concerns of burnout, writes John Brewin.
Founder of Singapore netball Tan Yoon Yin dies aged 94
She founded and became the first president of the Singapore Women’s Netball Association in 1962.
Parkinson’s won’t stop Vincent Chua from running in his 11th StanChart Singapore Marathon
In The Driver’s Seat: Alonso-Perez’s Brazilian GP battle a treat for F1 fans
Fernando was the oldest man in the race at 42 yet every bit as feisty and fast as he had been on his debut back in 2001, writes David Tremayne.
Singapore’s Riyadh Hakim wins bronze at Asian Mountain Bike C’ships
He finished third in the cross-country eliminator behind China’s Lyu Xianjing and Yuan Jinwei.
