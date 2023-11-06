ST Full-time Report: S’pore teen takes next step in F1 dream | Sailors retain Women’s Premier League title

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

The race to the pinnacle of motor racing is, paradoxically, a slow and steady one for Christian Ho, as the 17-year-old sets his sights on becoming the first Singaporean driver to compete in Formula One.

Next, the Lion City Sailors sealed back-to-back Deloitte Women’s Premier League titles last Sunday after an emphatic 11-0 victory over Geylang International, extending their unbeaten run in the competition to 15 wins and a draw.

Finally, my colleague Rohit Brijnath finds inspiration every time South Africa’s rugby captain Siya Kolisi speaks. Born to hardship and hunger, he reminds us sport possesses a deeper value and a hardier glue.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.