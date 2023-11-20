ST Full-time Report: S’pore teen becomes wushu world champion | Ikhsan Fandi raring to go after injury hell

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Singapore wushu exponent Zeanne Law achieved a lifetime dream on Nov 18 as the 18-year-old topped a 13-strong field to win the women’s taijiquan title at the world championships in Texas in the United States.
Next, the Commonwealth Games Federation has plans to remodel the multi-sport event so that more countries like Singapore can stage it, even as it works to find a new host for the 2026 Games.
Finally, Lions striker Ikhsan Fandi has been through 11 months of injury hell but is back and raring to go again. He describes it as “feeling like a footballer again”. He is part of the squad set to face Thailand on Nov 21 in the World Cup qualifiers.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Singapore’s teenage taijiquan exponent Zeanne Law becomes world wushu champion
The Singapore Sports School student was tied on points with a Filipina, but was awarded the gold as she had completed a tougher move.
Yip Pin Xiu says winning Sportswoman of the Year is a win for a community
It was the fourth time that she had earned the top honour at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards.
Back-from-injury Ikhsan Fandi feeling like a footballer again
The 24-year-old had suffered setbacks during his recovery from a knee injury suffered in December 2022.
Sporting Life: The worst job in sport? It has to be the referee
If we weaken the referee, we subvert the game. The whistle isn’t God’s justice but a human’s educated, split-second opinion, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Plans to remodel Commonwealth Games to help countries like Singapore become hosts
The quadrennial event suffered a major setback in July when the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host of the next edition, citing escalating costs.
Former Singapore basketballer Chong Yew Seng dies aged 62
Former national coach Neo Beng Siang recalls the work ethic of his ex-teammate, who was diagnosed with cancer in September.
Singapore Rugby Union investigating after player is seen kicking motionless rival during league game
“The appropriate punishment and actions will be issued after the judicial officers review the whole case,” says SRU.
In The Driver’s Seat: After rough start, Las Vegas Grand Prix delivers best race of the season
F1 owners Liberty’s faith and heavy investment in its product is impressive and deserves to be acknowledged, writes David Tremayne.
Redemption time for Sheik Ferdous as Singapore silat team shine at Asian meet
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.