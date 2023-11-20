ST Full-time Report: S’pore teen becomes wushu world champion | Ikhsan Fandi raring to go after injury hell

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Singapore wushu exponent Zeanne Law achieved a lifetime dream on Nov 18 as the 18-year-old topped a 13-strong field to win the women’s taijiquan title at the world championships in Texas in the United States.

Next, the Commonwealth Games Federation has plans to remodel the multi-sport event so that more countries like Singapore can stage it, even as it works to find a new host for the 2026 Games.

Finally, Lions striker Ikhsan Fandi has been through 11 months of injury hell but is back and raring to go again. He describes it as “feeling like a footballer again”. He is part of the squad set to face Thailand on Nov 21 in the World Cup qualifiers.

