ST Full-time Report: S’pore swimmers earn historic spot at Paris Olympics | The sacrifices made by Shannon Tan’s parents

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Last Sunday, the World Aquatics Championships brought a mixture of happiness and relief for Singapore national swimming coach Gary Tan, as he watched the women’s 4x100m medley relay team etch their names into the record books by qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Next, golfer Shannon Tan’s world has changed dramatically after her historic win on the Ladies European Tour. Much of her success comes from the sacrifices and support of her parents, who quit their jobs and moved to Australia to help her achieve her dreams.
Finally, wushu exponents Jowen Lim and Vera Tan share their love of their sport and each other in this Valentine’s Day special podcast with my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
S’pore’s Quah and Sim sisters earn historic swimming relay spot at Paris Olympics
Shannon Tan’s parents quit their jobs, moved to Australia to support her golfing dreams
The fuss-free, no-drama, pressure-loving world of Shannon Tan
The professional world she now inhabits is edgy and competitive, and she can sense it.
Former S’pore pro golfer Choo Tze Huang steps outside the ropes for post-playing career
He is the co-founder of the company Palladium, which specialises in sports events, advisory and player management.
Huge defeats at world c’ships an ‘invaluable experience’ for S’pore women’s water polo team
They lost all five matches and their heaviest defeat was a 39-2 rout by two-time world champions Hungary.
Festive joy again for Kampton Kam as he breaks S’pore high jump record
On The Ball: Days of reckless spending at Manchester United are over with arrival of Jim Ratcliffe’s billions
At €1.422 billion, the squad was revealed as the most expensive in history by a Uefa report released this week, writes John Brewin.
Netballer Aqilah Andin retires from national team after 12 years, 101 games for S’pore
“I doubted myself a lot in my life but sport makes you very strong internally”, she said.
Podcast: Jowen Lim and Vera Tan on their love for wushu and each other
Deepanraj Ganesan gets into the Valentine’s Day mood in this discussion with the engaged couple.
Powerlifting, pickleball and tchoukball fraternity looking forward to greater financial support
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.