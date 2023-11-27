ST Full-time Report: S’pore silat CEO arrested for criminal breach of trust | Is the end near for Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Singapore Silat Federation’s chief executive Sheik Alau’ddin, a two-time world champion and four-time Coach of the Year, is assisting the Commercial Affairs Department with investigations into “financial irregularities in the organisation”.

Next, The Straits Times has learnt that the Football Association of Singapore has sounded out potential candidates to replace Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya, whose contract ends in early 2024.

Finally, Abigail “Kohaibi” Kong is the only Singaporean in the all-female Team SMG and will be leading them at the Nov 28-Dec 3 Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

