ST Full-time Report: S’pore silat CEO arrested for criminal breach of trust | Is the end near for Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Singapore Silat Federation’s chief executive Sheik Alau’ddin, a two-time world champion and four-time Coach of the Year, is assisting the Commercial Affairs Department with investigations into “financial irregularities in the organisation”.
Next, The Straits Times has learnt that the Football Association of Singapore has sounded out potential candidates to replace Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya, whose contract ends in early 2024.
Finally, Abigail “Kohaibi” Kong is the only Singaporean in the all-female Team SMG and will be leading them at the Nov 28-Dec 3 Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Singapore Silat Federation’s CEO Sheik Alau’ddin arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust
The association had filed a police report in February over financial irregularities in the organisation.
Takayuki Nishigaya fighting a losing battle as Lions coach
Players told The Straits Times that the Japanese tactician has been unable to inspire.
A settled family helps Lestienne to SPL Player of the Year award
In The Driver’s Seat: Predictable end to 2023 season but civil war looms in F1
Michael Andretti’s application to enter a new team from 2025 continues to divide the sport, writes David Tremayne.
Singapore’s Abigail Kong, 22, to lead all-female team at Valorant Game Changers Championship
She plays a sentinel role in the game, which requires her to guard the team’s site during a match.
Maximilian Maeder settles for silver at the Formula Kite Asia and Oceania C’ships
Behind para archer Nur Syahidah Alim’s success in 2023 is science and a watchful coach
Pang Qing Liang has leaned on help from the Singapore Sports Institute to improve his athlete’s performances.
Singapore Slingers shocked, saddened as Asean Basketball League goes into dormancy
SportSG said it has reached out to the club to render assistance to the affected players.
Young guns take centre stage in bowling’s Singapore National Championships
Teens Nur Irdina Hazly, 16, and John Faragalla, 18, won the women’s and men’s open titles respectively.
Podcast: Can Singapore host an Asian Games or a World Cup?
Deepanraj Ganesan and his guests discuss if the country is capable of hosting a major sporting event.
LIV Golf to return to Singapore in 2024
The Republic’s stop will take place on May 3-5, with the schedule comprising 12 events in 8 nations.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.