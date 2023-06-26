ST Full-time Report: S’pore horse owners in a bind | It will take more than just FAS for the Lions to succeed

Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
9 min ago

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

While the demise of Singapore horse racing has brought its approximately 500 owners together – a working committee was even formed – it would seem they do not share the same vision about their doomed future.

Next, after the brouhaha that unfolded when only 4,918 fans were able to watch the Lions in action as they drew 2-2 with Papua New Guinea in an international friendly, it is clear the development of local football should not be solely the Football Association of Singapore’s responsibility, writes my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan. 

Finally, sailors Justin Liu and Denise Lim are on the right path to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing third in the mixed Nacra 17 event at the 2023 Kieler Woche regatta in Germany.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.

To race or not to race, horse owners in a bind

While some are hopeful of an extension to the Oct 5, 2024 deadline that marks the last day of horse racing here, others are preparing to exit the scene.

READ MORE HERE

For the Lions to succeed, it will take more than just the work of FAS

It is responsible for taking the sport forward, but the pride needs to come together to nurture and protect the Lions, writes Deepanraj Ganesan.

READ MORE HERE

FAS launches Players’ Concierge to support Lions’ post-playing career needs

The initiative helps players find relevant courses for upgrading and also links them up with potential job openings outside of football.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese entrepreneur Shi Kan is Geylang International’s new vice-chairman as club mull privatisation

The 42-year-old is the chairman and chief executive of global technology firm CUE Group, which has 11 offices in Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Saudi Arabia, world football’s new disruptor, is just getting started

The Saudi Pro League has suddenly become a new powerhouse on the transfer market, writes John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

VJC’s Tan Yew Hwee wears double hats as football and cross-country coach

The school has won 8 A Division boys’ football trophies in this century, and the cross-country team has 3 girls’ titles.

READ MORE HERE

Sailors Justin Liu and Denise Lim eye Olympics berth after podium finish in Germany

The Singaporean duo are buoyed by their third placing in Germany, just behind the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists.

READ MORE HERE

Three Singapore swim records in three days, Letitia Sim now owns all three breaststroke marks

The 20-year-old had captured four golds at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

READ MORE HERE

In the Driver’s Seat: How far can Verstappen and Red Bull go in drive for success?

Right now Max looks so like a man on the very top of his form in what is clearly the best car by far that defeat seems a preposterous concept, writes David Tremayne.

READ MORE HERE

Nikola Jokic has completed rise from Joker to king, says fellow Serb and former NBA All-Star

Former Lakers player Vlade Divac was in Singapore to promote the Fiba Intercontinental Cup.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top