ST Full-time Report: S’pore horse owners in a bind | It will take more than just FAS for the Lions to succeed

While the demise of Singapore horse racing has brought its approximately 500 owners together – a working committee was even formed – it would seem they do not share the same vision about their doomed future.
Next, after the brouhaha that unfolded when only 4,918 fans were able to watch the Lions in action as they drew 2-2 with Papua New Guinea in an international friendly, it is clear the development of local football should not be solely the Football Association of Singapore’s responsibility, writes my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan.
Finally, sailors Justin Liu and Denise Lim are on the right path to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing third in the mixed Nacra 17 event at the 2023 Kieler Woche regatta in Germany.
To race or not to race, horse owners in a bind
While some are hopeful of an extension to the Oct 5, 2024 deadline that marks the last day of horse racing here, others are preparing to exit the scene.
For the Lions to succeed, it will take more than just the work of FAS
It is responsible for taking the sport forward, but the pride needs to come together to nurture and protect the Lions, writes Deepanraj Ganesan.
FAS launches Players’ Concierge to support Lions’ post-playing career needs
The initiative helps players find relevant courses for upgrading and also links them up with potential job openings outside of football.
Chinese entrepreneur Shi Kan is Geylang International’s new vice-chairman as club mull privatisation
The 42-year-old is the chairman and chief executive of global technology firm CUE Group, which has 11 offices in Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Singapore.
Saudi Arabia, world football’s new disruptor, is just getting started
The Saudi Pro League has suddenly become a new powerhouse on the transfer market, writes John Brewin.
VJC’s Tan Yew Hwee wears double hats as football and cross-country coach
The school has won 8 A Division boys’ football trophies in this century, and the cross-country team has 3 girls’ titles.
Sailors Justin Liu and Denise Lim eye Olympics berth after podium finish in Germany
The Singaporean duo are buoyed by their third placing in Germany, just behind the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists.
Three Singapore swim records in three days, Letitia Sim now owns all three breaststroke marks
In the Driver’s Seat: How far can Verstappen and Red Bull go in drive for success?
Right now Max looks so like a man on the very top of his form in what is clearly the best car by far that defeat seems a preposterous concept, writes David Tremayne.
Nikola Jokic has completed rise from Joker to king, says fellow Serb and former NBA All-Star
Former Lakers player Vlade Divac was in Singapore to promote the Fiba Intercontinental Cup.
