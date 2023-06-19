ST Full-time Report: S’pore fencer Berthier makes history | More seniors lifting weights, says gym owner

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Singapore fencer Amita Berthier added another feather to her cap by winning a bronze medal at the Asian championships on Sunday. This is the best result by a Singaporean at the competition and the points earned will help in her bid to qualify for next year’s Olympics.
Also eyeing a spot at the Paris 2024 Games is Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, who racked up three gold medals, one silver and one bronze to become the most bemedalled athlete at the recent Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore.
Meanwhile, if you are at the gym, you might have noticed more seniors lifting weights. Powerlifting Singapore said membership for seniors has increased threefold since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Singapore fencer Amita Berthier claims bronze at Asian Fencing Championships
This result will also give the 22-year-old a confidence boost ahead of the Asian Games in September.
Philippines’ star gymnast Carlos Yulo looks beyond Asia, seeks historic Olympic gold
The 23-year-old hopes that the lessons learnt from Tokyo 2020 will put him in good stead.
Gymnasts will floor you with their controlled flights of fancy
The allure of gymnastics lies in its combinations – strength and poise, precision and control, explosion and even stillness, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Peter Gilchrist caps season with seventh title in Melbourne
The 55-year-old made 11 finals in 2022/23, winning trophies in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Scotland and Ireland.
Singapore teen Christian Ho clinches first win in 2023 Formula Four Spanish Championship
Singapore U-21 netball team falls at final hurdle but proud of tournament performance
The Republic lost 49-45 to Malaysia in the Asian Youth Championship final, but the coach believes their showing augurs well for the future.
Never too old to lift: 76-year-old powerlifter proves sceptics wrong
Ling Lee Yong was the oldest participant in the Hygieia Master Powerlifting meet last month.
Horse owners, trainers to band as one amid impending Singapore Turf Club closure
A bipartite force has been set up between the two vital stakeholders for future representations.
Man United’s transfer business in limbo as sale of club drags on
With little sign of movement, manager Erik ten Hag, who made such strides last season, is left waiting, says ST columnist John Brewin.
Coach Nishigaya wants Singapore football team to ‘make community happy again’
The Japanese said he is not so worried about his future. His main concern is to do well in the first-round qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in October.
