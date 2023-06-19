ST Full-time Report: S’pore fencer Berthier makes history | More seniors lifting weights, says gym owner

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Singapore fencer Amita Berthier added another feather to her cap by winning a bronze medal at the Asian championships on Sunday. This is the best result by a Singaporean at the competition and the points earned will help in her bid to qualify for next year’s Olympics.

Also eyeing a spot at the Paris 2024 Games is Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, who racked up three gold medals, one silver and one bronze to become the most bemedalled athlete at the recent Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore.

Meanwhile, if you are at the gym, you might have noticed more seniors lifting weights. Powerlifting Singapore said membership for seniors has increased threefold since the Covid-19 pandemic.

