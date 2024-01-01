ST Full-time Report: S’pore athletes share their favourite 2023 moment | Footballer Danelle Tan loving life in Germany

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
We asked 14 of Singapore’s finest athletes what moment in 2023 stood out most for them. Here are their answers.
Looking ahead, me and my colleagues at the sports desk have selected 12 things that we can’t wait to see in the 2024 sporting season.
Finally, footballer Danelle Tan shares some of her personal challenges in chasing her sporting dream after moving to Germany to join Borussia Dortmund in June.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
A moment like this: 14 Singaporean athletes share their favourite memory of 2023
In a sporting 2023 there was never a dull moment
What this year was about was discovery, writes Rohit Brijnath. To endure is victory and it’s not a moment.
12 sporting moments in ST Sports’ crystal ball for 2024
With tongue in cheek, The Straits Times’ sportswriters share what they hope will happen in the new season.
Podcast: What awaits Singapore sports in 2024?
Deepanraj Ganesan and his colleagues look at the nation’s prospects in sailing, athletics and football.
Her German still needs work but Danelle Tan lets her feet do the talking at Borussia Dortmund
The Singaporean teen has scored 12 goals in 14 games in her first six months with her new team.
Changes afoot for new Singapore Premier League season with more foreigners involved
The tweaks were much needed in the face of declining quality, said a football consultant.
Strict on the field and selfless off it, former Singapore referee S. K. Kennedy dies aged 59
On The Ball: A new year beckons, but will English clubs spend wisely in the January transfer window?
Financial fair play has clipped quite a few wings, with Everton’s 10-point deduction serving as a deterrent, writes John Brewin.
Triathlete Choo Ling Er fractures spine in traffic accident on Christmas Day
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.