ST Full-time Report: S’pore athletes share their favourite 2023 moment | Footballer Danelle Tan loving life in Germany

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

We asked 14 of Singapore’s finest athletes what moment in 2023 stood out most for them. Here are their answers.

Looking ahead, me and my colleagues at the sports desk have selected 12 things that we can’t wait to see in the 2024 sporting season.

Finally, footballer Danelle Tan shares some of her personal challenges in chasing her sporting dream after moving to Germany to join Borussia Dortmund in June.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.