S. Koreans enjoy food screened for radiation

TOKYO • As a nutritionist for South Korean Olympians for 35 years, Han Jung-sook says the Tokyo Olympics is a challenging mission.

She is responsible for orchestrating the 16-member team that will help feed the South Korean team at the Games, ensuring that ingredients are radiation-free, and 400 meal boxes are safely delivered every day under the sweltering heat.

The South Korean team has rented an entire hotel, about a 20-minute drive from the Athletes' Village, to cook food for its competitors separately and screen ingredients for radiation.

The country's own food programme at the Tokyo Games has become an irritant between the already-frayed relations between Seoul and Tokyo, prompting criticism in Japan on social media and among some politicians. Organisers insist food served at the Olympics is safe.

South Korea has periodically irked Japan with such steps as curbing imports of Japanese seafood, citing safety concerns after the 2011 Fukushima tsunami and nuclear disaster.

"There are radiation concerns, and as a person who's responsible for the athletes' safety and health, our mission is to check meticulously and tightly on those issues," said Han, who has been running such programmes since the 2012 London Olympics.

Her work starts at 4am and ends at 8pm and she never leaves the hotel, in line with coronavirus protocols.

Inside her kitchen, manuals for sourcing and screening - including the use of radiation equipment - are hanging at the entrance. Kimchi and sauces are from home, but fresh products like meat and vegetables are sourced from Japan's local markets.

The manuals state that seafood, vegetables and fruits from eight prefectures, including Fukushima, are banned.

South Korean athletes say they love the home-made boxed meal delivery as they would rather eat in their own rooms than going to the village cafeteria, where there is a risk of catching Covid-19.

"I have to compete, and should be careful about coronavirus. So meal boxes are better," said badminton player Heo Kwang-hee, when picking up meal boxes at the village.

The local food certainly did him no harm, as he shocked home favourite and world No. 1 Kento Momota in the group stage and thanks to a bye, is now in the quarter-finals.

While there is little sign of easing tensions between Japan and South Korea, athletes from both countries are not feeling the heat, at least over food, one Japanese athlete said.

"When they (South Koreans) bring lunch boxes, they share them with us, like seaweed rice rolls," said Ren Hayakawa, a Japanese archer who is an ethnic Korean.

"It is unfortunate that there is a problem that has nothing to do with sports."

