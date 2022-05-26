S John banned one year

Jockey John Sundradas was disqualified for one year for his ride on Salamence in Race 12 at Kranji on Saturday.

After taking evidence from John and trainer Young Keah Yong, the trainer of Salamence, John was charged for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that his horse was given full opportunity of winning or obtaining the best possible placing, the particulars being:

• That near the 450m mark, he did not attempt to shift to the outside of Metal World (CC Wong), who would have afforded him an unimpeded run to the line.

• That near the 250m mark, he directed his mount away from a clear run between Harry Dream (L Beuzelin) and Super Impact (J Bayliss) when he could have attempted to improve between these runners.

The disqualification is from yesterday to May 24 next year. He was also fined $20,000. He was advised of his right of appeal.