S. African hopes dim after washout

LONDON • South Africa's hopes of a semi-final place at the Cricket World Cup appear to have been washed out along with their fixture against the West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

While the "no result" gave them their first point of the competition from four matches, South Africa needed double that to realistically compete for the knockout phase.

The West Indies, who will likely have all-rounder Andre Russell back from injury to face England on Friday, have three points from three games.

After being sent in to bat under heavy skies, South Africa laboured to 29 for two from 7.3 overs before persistent rain throughout the day ensured there would be no more play.

With more bad weather predicted for this week across England and Wales, there will probably be more than three games lost.

Owing to heavy rain, yesterday's match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Bristol was called off, the second point the latter have earned this way following last Friday's abandoned game against Pakistan at the same ground.

The South Africans have endured a spate of bad luck at the tournament, with key bowlers Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi suffering injuries, while losing their opening three matches to England, Bangladesh and India.

Expressing his frustration at the unplayable conditions, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said: "These are the worst. Both teams wanted to play and get results but you can't control the weather."

However, the batsman is still holding out hope they can reach the next stage, adding: "Lungi will be ready for the next match.

"We have not played our best cricket so far and we have to beat Afghanistan (on Saturday)."

Separately, Indian media reports have suggested Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup participation is in doubt after he suffered a hand injury during their win over defending champions Australia on Sunday.

According to the Times of India and the Economic Times, the batsman has a fractured thumb which will rule him out for the next two to three weeks.

Website ESPNcricinfo also tweeted yesterday he was "likely to miss India's next two matches against New Zealand and Pakistan" and would undergo further scans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS