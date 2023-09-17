Ruthless India rout Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup as paceman Siraj shines

COLOMBO - India lifted the Asia Cup after routing defending champions Sri Lanka by 10 wickets with Mohammed Siraj claiming a career-best 6-21, including four wickets in one over, at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 50 in 15.2 overs with five batters getting ducks in their sorry-looking scorecard with Siraj the wrecker-in-chief.

Siraj's fiery display of pace bowling was best illustrated in his second over when the right-arm quick dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Hardik Pandya also bagged three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah claimed one as Sri Lanka registered their second lowest total in one-day internationals, lasting only 92 balls.

India needed 6.1 overs to achieve the target for a timely boost before their home World Cup beginning next month.

Bumrah removed Kusal Perera in the first over to trigger a collapse and the Sri Lanka batters looked helpless as Siraj breathed fire with the new ball.

Only Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemanta, who made 13 not out, managed double digits for the home side.

India skipper Rohit Sharma held himself back and sent out Ishan Kishan to open the innings with Shubman Gill, opting for a left-right opening stand.

The openers scored freely to ensure there was no drama and Kishan, who made 23 not out, scored the winning run of the summit clash, which lasted only 21.3 overs.

Gill remained unbeaten on 27.

India host Australia in a three-match ODI series later this match and the teams will clash again on Oct. 8 in their World Cup opener in Chennai. REUTERS