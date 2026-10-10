Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva breezes into China Open final

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Mirra Andreeva en route to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Nikola Bartunkova in the China Open semi-finals on Oct 10.

BEIJING – With a 6-2, 6-2 win over Nikola Bartunkova, world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva not only reached her first China Open final, but is also set to rise to a career-high world ranking of No. 3 next week.

The 19-year-old Russian will meet China’s Zheng Qinwen in the final on Oct 11 after the home favourite beat Belgium’s Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 in the other semi-final on Oct 10.

Following her semi-final victory, Andreeva has joined the current top three in the world rankings – Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula – as the only players to reach five finals in this season’s WTA Tour.

With 34th-ranked Bartunkova double-faulting twice before giving away the fourth game, Andreeva raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set in Beijing.

The 20-year-old Czech made 20 unforced errors across the 74-minute match and was outplayed by the French Open champion, who sent down 27 winners.

Bartunkova saved the first match point but Andreeva triumphed on the second without much more fuss.

“She’s a very tricky opponent to play against... she sometimes manages to hit rockets out of nowhere,” Andreeva said.

“I tried to be brave no matter what,” she said, adding that she calmed some nerves by playing the card game Uno with her coach Conchita Martinez before her semi-final.

She also revealed that she has been working on various aspects of her game, particularly her return, on Martinez’s suggestion.

This has helped her lead the WTA Tour in break points converted this season, having converted 301 in main-draw matches at tour level in 2026.

Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after defeating Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 6-2 in the China Open semi-finals on Oct 10. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

She said: “Every practice that I have we’re trying to improve everything, but also to work on return because I feel like even if the opponent serves well, you still have to try and put some pressure on the server.

“I feel like the work is paying off little by little. So super happy with those numbers. Conchita will be even more happy because it was her initiative. We’ll just continue improving.”

The teenager’s creditable season, which included a first Grand Slam title with her Roland Garros win, has also helped her secure a maiden spot at the season-ending WTA Finals at Indian Wells in November, alongside Rybakina, Sabalenka and Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, with another four slots up for grabs.

Fourth seed Andreeva is the highest-seeded player left in the China Open after a run of upsets saw the departures of Rybakina, Sabalenka and fourth-ranked Coco Gauff.

Over at the Shanghai Masters, Daniil Medvedev fought back to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round on Oct 10, the Russian’s first match since being disqualified from the China Open.

He faces either Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in the next round.

Medvedev was defaulted from his semi-final against Novak Djokovic in Beijing on Oct 5 for hitting a spectator with a ball and ended the 500-level event with zero ranking points and no prize money.

The former world No. 1 said it was an accident.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz started his Shanghai title bid with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina in the second round. AFP, REUTERS