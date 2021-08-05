Russian 'spiders' spin web of gold

TOKYO • With a spider-themed routine, fast moves and sharp coordination, Svetlana Romashina of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won a record sixth gold yesterday to become the most-decorated Olympian in artistic swimming.

Romashina, 31, and partner Svetlana Kolesnichenko, 27, won the duet competition, taking Romashina to the top of the podium for the event in a third straight Games.

The gold medal added further lustre to a storied career that Romashina has said would end with retirement after Tokyo.

Romashina, the veteran of three previous Olympics and holder of 26 world titles, has a chance to take more gold with the final team performance on Saturday.

Russia have taken gold in every Olympic artistic swimming event since Sydney in 2000.

From their start at the edge of the pool, with sinuous, spider-like movements, the Russian duo outclassed the rest of the field with the height of their boosts, the closeness of their swimming and their speed even at the end, when performers tend to get tired.

They earned a combined score of 195.9079.

"I don't think about it, that it's the sixth medal," Romashina told reporters after the event.

"I just think about the work we have done. And of course we are very happy. I think that we are proud of our work, of our team."

Rio silver medallists Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan from China took silver again with a snake-themed routine in which their hands and eyes both suggested serpents as they spun through the water in green and silver suits. The angle of their moves, high in difficulty level, and tightly synchronised spins helped earn them 192.4499 combined points, better than they did in a preliminary round earlier this week.

"We are satisfied with our scores," said Sun. "We were more synchronised on some of our movements compared with the first day. We are also confident about our team performance."

Ukrainians Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk edged out hosts Japan with 189.4620 for bronze, their nation's first Olympic artistic swimming medal.

Fiedina said: "This is the first time Ukraine have won a medal. We're so happy, we don't have words. We worked so many years, so many hours spent in the water, and this was not a surprise. We've been working so hard and doing all that we can."

Separately, all 12 members of the Greek team are in isolation after five tested positive for Covid-19 in the first cluster detected at the Games, officials said yesterday.

Seven members who have so far tested negative have agreed to move to a facility for "close contacts" of positive cases, said Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya.

None of those who tested positive so far required hospital care, Takaya added.

The team did not participate in the duet competition on Tuesday and have withdrawn from the team competition.

So far, Tokyo 2020 has reported 322 positive virus cases among athletes, officials and media. Most of the positive cases have been among Japanese residents working as employees or contractors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE