Russian gymnast's success yet to sink in

DOHA • Russia's Artur Dalaloyan held his nerve to claim his first men's all-around title in a thrilling finish at the gymnastics World Championships on Wednesday.

On a night of high tension in Doha and despite ending on the same score as China's defending champion Xiao Ruoteng (87.598), he took gold on a countback of each competitors' top five scores.

Speaking after the closest of finishes, Dalaloyan admitted the victory "had not sunk in yet", with his compatriot Nikita Nagornyy taking the bronze on 86.331.

"I was surprised and can't say anything more,"said the 22-year-old, who became the first Russian man to lift the title since Nikolai Kryukov's 1999 triumph. "I need to probably go to my hotel, take a deep breath and realise that yes, I won this championship."

The victory capped a great comeback for Dalaloyan, who was left in tears earlier in the week after falling off the parallel bars in the team competition.

That meant the Russians lost narrowly to the Chinese, but his redemption was secured in another nerve-wracking finish.

He took the slenderest of leads, 0.1 of a point, into the final discipline, the high bar, but remained calm to set Xiao a tough target of 14.233.

Though Xiao showed grace under pressure to produce a fine routine and achieved that score, he was ultimately pipped to the gold.

There was also disappointment for American Samuel Mikulak. He went into the final round in third place, but a high bar mark of 12.366 left him out of the medal contention as he finished fifth.

"I don't think I've ever been more p****d off in my life, so I think I'm going to run with that," said Mikulak, who has yet to win an individual Olympic or world medal.

