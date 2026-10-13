Russian gymnasts refused visas for Rotterdam world championships

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Reigning champion Angelina Melnikova is one of the three gymnasts who the Netherlands has denied visas to.

MOSCOW – The Netherlands has denied visas to three Russian gymnasts, including reigning champion Angelina Melnikova, leaving them unable to compete at next week’s World Championships in Rotterdam, Moscow said on Oct 13 .

The Russian Gymnastics Federation slammed the decision as “discrimination” and a “violation” of the principles of equal competition, accusing the Dutch authorities of deliberately trying to keep the “strongest gymnasts” out of the championships.

“The Embassy of the Netherlands in Moscow has notified the visa centre of its refusal to issue visas to three leaders of the Russian women’s national team –- Angelina Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Anna Kalmykova,” the federation said in a statement.

“As a result, the gymnasts have been deprived of the opportunity to compete at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships,” set to be held in Rotterdam from Oct 17-25.

Russia said it would appeal the decision to the World Gymnastics governing body and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In August, Melnikova – who won the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta – was initially denied a visa to compete at the European Championships in Croatia.

The decision was reversed on appeal and she went on to win the all-around gold medal.

The latest visa refusal comes as Russia ups its push to be brought back into the world of sport, following years of restrictions after launching the war on Ukraine in 2022, and the uncovering of state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

The IOC in July eased restrictions on Russian athletes, opening a pathway for them to compete in qualifying events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. AFP