Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian athletes will not be allowed to enter Czech Republic, minister says

PRAGUE - Russian athletes will not be allowed into the Czech Republic, which is hosting the women’s Under-18 ice hockey world championship in January, Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Nov 18.

Metnar, in comments to Czech Television, reiterated that the government would not be issuing visas to Russian athletes.

He added that the ministry also had legal means to prevent entry for athletes receiving visas from other states in Europe’s border-free Schengen zone.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered ice hockey’s world governing body on Oct 30 to admit Russian teams to international events, ending a ban imposed after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Countries, however, have pushed back against allowing Russia to compete, citing the ongoing aggression by Russia in Ukraine.

National teams have also said they will not compete against Russian sides.

“As far as I am concerned, nothing changes. There are government resolutions in place here that in effect prohibit the issuing of visas and the participation of Russian athletes in our championship,” Metnar said.

Asked about the possibility of athletes using visas issued by another European Union member state in the Schengen zone - allowing free movement in the bloc - Metnar said the foreign minister had informed EU counterparts about the issue.

“If it were to happen, the Interior Ministry has legal instruments to resolve the situation,” Metnar said.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was not immediately available for comment.

The IIHF confirmed on Nov 15 that Russia would miss the 2027 World Junior Championship in Canada starting in late December because of entry restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.

Sweden seeks ban

Sweden’s government also said on Nov 18 it wanted to prevent Russian athletes from entering the country ahead of the Nordic world ski championships in Falun, which begin in late February.

“As long as Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues, we cannot accept the normalisation of Russia through international sport,” Sports Minister Jakob Forssmed told a press conference.

Migration Minister Johan Forssell said Sweden could not take the same approach as Finland and Norway, which have announced entry restrictions for Russian athletes, because decisions in individual cases rest with independent authorities.

The government urged the relevant authorities to take decisions in line with its position. Forssell said EU legislation allowed entry to be denied if a person was considered a risk to the country’s international relations.

“I think the prospects are much better now than before. They are even very good for there to be no Russian athletes on the start line in Falun,” Forssell said. REUTERS