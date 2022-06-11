Russian accuses Bach of 'new war'

MOSCOW • Russian Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene on Thursday accused International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach of having created a "new war" by recommending Russian athletes be banned from international competition.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in February, the IOC recommended a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, a request followed by most federations.

"You say you made this decision for our safety but it's not true. Russian tennis players who play around the world prove it. Fans love athletes for the show they put on, not for their nationality," Lasitskene wrote in an open letter published on Instagram.

"In high jump, my main competitors are Ukrainians. I wouldn't know how to look them in the eye, or what to say to them. They and their families are experiencing what no human being should have to experience.

"Your decision did not stop the war but gave birth to a new one, around and inside sport, which is impossible to contain."

The three-time world champion and Tokyo Games gold medallist added: "I suspect that you will not have the courage or the dignity to put an end to the sanctions."

Lasitskene also cannot participate in the ongoing Diamond League meetings, as athletes ramp up their preparations for next month's World Athletics Championships.

Shericka Jackson outclassed Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win the women's 200m in 21.91sec, 0.34 ahead of her fellow Jamaican, at the Rome Diamond League meet on Thursday. American Fred Kerley took the men's 100m in 9.92sec.

The likes of ice skating have also barred Russian skaters, while the country was barred from qualifying for the World Cup and its domestic football teams booted out of European competitions due to the invasion.

Russian tennis players have been largely spared from such punitive measures, but will not be able to compete at Wimbledon later this month on the advice of the British government.

