Russia to appeal 'unfair' Wada doping ban

MOSCOW • Russia has indicated it will file an appeal against the four-year Olympic ban due to World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) sanctions, which President Vladimir Putin yesterday branded "unfair".

The Russian anti-doping agency's (Rusada) supervisory board voted yesterday to file an arbitration case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

Wada last week ruled Russia had manipulated doping laboratory data to cover up past offences, leading to the sanctions.

"The ball will be in Wada's court and the issue will be discussed in a legal context," supervisory board chairman Alexander Ivlev said.

"We consider the argumentation to be fairly strong and we will see how the issue develops."

Yesterday's decision must be approved by another panel of Russian sports and anti-doping figures, but that seems a formality. Most of the panel's members, including the Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Paralympic Committee, have said they want an appeal.

The case will likely be referred to the CAS within the next 10-15 days, Ivlev added. After a panel of three CAS arbitrators is chosen, a verdict will be issued within three months.

Senior political figures including Mr Putin had signalled they wanted an appeal filed.

"We need to wait calmly for the relevant rulings, including the arbitration court ruling and we'll know what position we're in," Mr Putin said yesterday. "Russian athletes have been training and will keep training for all competitions."

He also said it was not fair to threaten Russia with more doping-related punishment, and that any sanctions should be on an individual basis.

"I think it is not just unfair but not corresponding to common sense and law," he said.

The Wada sanctions ban the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major competitions over the next four years, including next year's Olympics and football's 2022 World Cup.

Russia is also barred from hosting or bidding for major sporting events during that period.

However, Russian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals if they pass a vetting process which examines their history of drug testing and possible involvement in cover-ups at the lab.

That has prompted anger from some athletes and organisations like the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which wanted a blanket ban on Russian athletes.

The ban also does not apply to the Euro 2020 football matches nor the 2021 Champions League final, both in St Petersburg, because they are continental, not world championships.

Russia, a traditional sporting powerhouse, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 Wada report found evidence of mass doping in athletics.

