Russia shunned

LONDON • Russia was on Monday kicked out of the 2022 World Cup by Fifa as the world football governing body and Uefa, the European equivalent, joined forces to expel the country's national teams and clubs from all international competitions.

Russia, which hosted the World Cup four years ago, was due to take part in the play-offs against Poland on March 24. The winner would then face either Sweden or the Czech Republic for a berth - one of three remaining spots for European teams - in the quadrennial tournament starting on Nov 21.

But all three teams issued a joint statement at the weekend saying they would flat out boycott any game involving Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine last week.

Plans to play on neutral territory were also dismissed as unacceptable by the Poles, Swedes and Czechs, forcing Fifa to act.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine," Fifa and Uefa said in a statement.

"Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people."

The announcement did not make clear whether Poland will now advance to the final qualifying match or have to face replacement opponents.

But it meant that Spartak Moscow, Russia's only side left in European competition, will no longer play in this season's Europa League.

Spartak made it to the last 16 last week and were due to face RB Leipzig in the first leg on March 10, but their German Bundesliga opponents have now been granted a walkover.

The coach of fellow Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow, Markus Gisdol, yesterday resigned in protest at the hostilities, even though his team swiftly refuted those claims and said he had been sacked.

The German told Bild newspaper: "I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe... That is my personal decision, and I am absolutely convinced of it."

Earlier on Monday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and their officials from international events.

It also withdrew the Olympic Order, its highest award, from all high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

Belarus has been accused of being complicit in the war by allowing the Russian military to stage the attack from its territory into the northern part of Ukraine.

A ban of this kind would be akin to those for Yugoslavia under Slobodan Milosevic and South Africa under apartheid rule, when both were labelled sporting pariahs.

Following the IOC's call, the world governing bodies for badminton and swimming yesterday suspended Russia and Belarus from international tournaments.

If athletes are permitted to compete, they can do so only as neutral athletes or teams, with no national flags or anthems.

The International Skating Union went a step further, banning Russian and Belarusian ice skaters from all competitions. Russia is a powerhouse in the winter sport, winning two gold medals at the recent Beijing Winter Games.

The International Volleyball Federation also yesterday removed Russia as the host of the men's World Championships in August, while World Rugby suspended Russia's membership, ending the country's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup in France.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

