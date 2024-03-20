Russia says Olympic parade ban destroys the ideal of the Games

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens as Russian presidential candidate and incumbent President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) speaks after polling stations closed, in Moscow, Russia, March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Updated
Mar 20, 2024, 06:33 PM
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 06:27 PM

MOSCOW - Russia slammed a decision by the International Olympic Committee to ban its athletes from the opening parade of the Paris Olympics in July, calling it a violation of the ideal of the Games.

"This is of course the destruction of the idea of Olympism, this is an infringement on the interests of Olympic athletes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, this is absolutely contrary to the entire ideology of the Olympic movement, and this does not paint the IOC in a good light."

The IOC announced its decision on Tuesday, calling it a logical consequence of the fact that Russia's athletes will be competing as neutral individuals and not as a team - a measure imposed against it following the invasion of Ukraine.

The same restrictions apply to Belarus, which allowed Russia to use its territory to launch what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top