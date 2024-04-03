Russia says IOC chief Bach discredits world sport

FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attends the opening of the Executive Board meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Olympics - IOC Olympic Village visit - Olympic Village, Saint-Denis, France - December 1, 2023 IOC president Thomas Bach during the press conference REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 08:02 PM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 07:07 PM

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday of discrediting international sport and contradicting the principles of the Olympic movement.

At a briefing with reporters, Zakharova also repeated her call for an inquiry into Bach's actions.

Bach was tricked into holding a conversation with Russian pranksters, published on Tuesday, in which he said the IOC had established a special panel to monitor the media and the internet and ensure that Russian athletes who had made political statements in support of their government could not take part in the Olympics.

He said the IOC had also asked Ukraine to provide it with information on Russian athletes and officials - something Zakharova has said amounts to a "conspiracy". REUTERS

