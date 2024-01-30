Russia dropped to bronze in 2022 Olympic skating event after Valieva ban, Canada remain fourth

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will still win a medal from the controversial figure skating team event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after they were demoted from gold to bronze after the disqualification of Kamila Valieva.

It was assumed that Canada, who finished fourth, would be promoted to bronze, but Russia's total score even after Valieva's marks were erased was still a point better than the Canadians, the International Skating Union announced on Tuesday.

Valieva received a four-year doping ban on Monday, effective from December 2021, stripping the ROC of its gold medal in the team event nearly two years after the competition.

In its long-awaited ruling, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) found Valieva, aged 15 at the time, guilty of committing an anti-doping rule violation that rattled the Beijing Olympics and frustrated competitors who are still waiting for their medals from the event to be allocated.

No medals were awarded in the event at Beijing. The final scores have the United States bumped up to gold with 65 points, with Japan winning silver with 63 and Russia taking bronze with 54, edging Canada by a point. REUTERS