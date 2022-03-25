Russia, Belarus banned from Fina world c'ships

LONDON • Fina has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from this year's world championships in Budapest following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, swimming's global governing body said on Wednesday.

Fina had last month called off the World Junior Swimming Championships that were set to take place in the south-western Russian city of Kazan in August and is in the process of shortlisting a new host city.

"The Fina Bureau met today and confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part in the upcoming 19th Fina World Championships Budapest 2022," it said in a statement.

"Following these decisions, Fina was informed by the Russian Swimming Federation of the withdrawal of all Russian aquatics athletes from all Fina events for the rest of this year."

Fina added that its disciplinary panel has opened a procedure against Russian two-time Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for a potential violation of its rules.

Rylov, who won gold in the 100m and 200m backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Games, lost his sponsorship deal with swimwear maker Speedo after attending a rally hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Earlier on Wednesday, he pulled out of the June 18-July 3 world championships in support of athletes banned from competing under the Russian flag.

"In support of Russian Paralympians, in support of all Russian athletes who have been removed from international competitions, I refuse to go to the world championship this summer," he said on Instagram.

"I believe that by losing competition, the development of sport is lost. As sad as it may sound, sport cannot move without decent competitors."

Meanwhile, Uefa has received declarations of interest from United Kingdom and Ireland, Russia and Turkey to host football's European Championship in 2028, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The Russians have also indicated their interest in hosting Euro 2032 but as long as they remain suspended at international and European level, there is no chance of them winning either bid.

