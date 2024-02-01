Russell leads Scotland against Wales as Darge misses out with injury

Flyhalf Finn Russell will lead Scotland in their Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday with co-captain Rory Darge missing out through injury, though the back row forward will return for the visit of France on Feb. 10.

Russell forms a half-back pairing with number nine Ben White, while Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones are reunited in the midfield and there is a back three of wings Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn, with Kyle Rowe at fullback.

The latter takes the number 15 jersey with Blair Kinghorn ruled out of the first two games of the championship through injury.

The front row of the scrum contains hooker George Turner, with props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson either side of him. There are two potential prop debuts among the replacements, with Alec Hepburn and Elliot Millar-Mills on the bench.

Richie Gray and Scott Cummings are the lock pairing, while former captain Jamie Ritchie is selected on the side of the scrum alongside fellow flanker Luke Crosbie, with Matt Fagerson at number eight.

Scotland team: 15-Kyle Rowe, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell (captain), 9-Ben White; 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Scott Cummings, 6-Luke Crosbie, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 8-Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Alec Hepburn, 18-Elliot Millar-Mills, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Jack Dempsey, 21-George Horne, 22-Ben Healy, 23-Cameron Redpath. REUTERS