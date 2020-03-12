Rusaf's fate to be determined by World Athletics

MONACO • World Athletics (WA) will decide today whether to start the procedure of reinstating the new-look Russian Athletics Federation (Rusaf), as well as initiating the process to allow Russian athletes who test clean to compete under a neutral banner at the Tokyo Olympics.

Russia has been suspended since 2015 over repeated doping scandals - a ban upheld 12 times - and has been fighting for readmission.

Moscow's case has been made more complicated after the World Anti-Doping Agency in December imposed a four-year ban from all international sporting competitions over what it considers a state-sponsored doping scheme.

While the country has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a ruling is not expected before May, with the Games beginning on July 24.

The International Olympic Committee has called on CAS to make a clear-cut decision, with no room for "any kind of interpretation", over whether Russia is to be banned not just from Tokyo, but also the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar.

Under the sanctions, Russian athletes will still be allowed to compete in Tokyo as neutrals, but only if they can demonstrate that they were not part of the doping network. This was also the case at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Rusaf has come under increasing pressure from high-profile athletes at home, notably three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene, for its handling of the scandal.

Businessman and politician Yevgeny Yurchenko, believed to be backed by the Kremlin, became the sole candidate at the last minute and was named Rusaf's head last month. He said he had written to WA "concerning our cooperation and in regard to scandalous situations, which had left an impact on our relations for many years".

In comments made to Tass news agency, he revealed that he would allow WA chief Sebastian Coe to personally supervise potential sanctions, so as to initiate the process of issuing to Russian athletes neutral status permits for their participation in international tournaments, as well as to begin the reinstatement of Rusaf's membership.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE