Running Rifles can hit the bull's eye

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) I LIKE IT HOT was supported on debut. She turned in a fair performance from a wide draw. The runner-up, who finished just ahead, went on to win. Looks a big runner on Polytrack debut.

(5) SEA OF TEARS showed good pace when just beaten by older runners. She should enjoy the Poly and should be right there.

There are well-bred first-timers and the trainers' comments are positive on (3) TRIPTOROYALTY and (10) COPPER VIEW. Follow the betting moves closely.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) BEE GOLD is by the promising stallion Gold Standard out of a Silvano mare. The filly could be the one that attracts attention.

(1) NAMAQUA DOVE does not know how to run a bad race. She is a bit of a professional maiden who was not disgraced against some fair males last time. She has the best draw.

(7) GUEST GETORIXX should hold (9) LADIES DAY on her last run. Having finished runner-up, she will be looking to go one better.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

It could get close between (8) IN THE SUMMERTIME and (6) NATIONAL DREAM. In The Summertime disappointed a bit but did not run too badly either, when fourth. He showed he probably needed a longer trip. He finished a few lengths ahead of National Dream, who had to overcome a bad draw and was hampered. National Dream has drawn better this time. It is anybody's guess who prefers the Poly more.

(3) AMERICAN STYLE relished this longer trip last time when second by a neck. She could get the job done, even if taking on the males.

(1) ATLANTIC CITY needed his last run on the Highveld. Back home, he could threaten.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

If (9) WAVE WARRIOR had drawn better, he will be hard to beat. He ran a cracker on his Poly debut and is ready to pick up from where he left off.

(5) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA is the one to watch. He fluffed his lines as one of the favourites last time. The longer distance did not suit. He could put his early speed to use on the Poly and stretch them out.

(2) CLEAN SLATE should prefer this trip.

(3) RED MAHOGANY and (7) RAVENS SWORD are capable.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) RUNNING RIFLES finished second again after a rest. Fitter, he can get back into the winner's enclosure.

(7) SPY MASTER finished 31/2 lengths behind Running Rifles but is not one to be taken lightly as he is back on the Poly, where he is one from one.

(4) GENTLEMAN'S WAY showed something like his best when dropping in class last time. He has drawn better.

The Highveld raider (2) ANGEL OF WAR could be well placed in this handicap. Watch for betting support.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) PETRA looked the one last time but relinquished the win to (7) BOLDLY GO, who suddenly showed she can do it on the Polytrack. Petra was coughing in that race and could make amends. Boldly Go raced fresh in that encounter and has gone up in the ratings but still needs to be respected.

(5) QUEEN OF SHADOWS had a go in the Grade 2 SA Fillies Guineas last time. She needed that run and could be one that has been looking for the synthetic track.

(2) WINTER FURI did well from a wide barrier and has now drawn well. Watch out.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) MAJORCA PALACE is hard to catch on his day. He is dropping in class and must surely take advantage of that from a good draw.

(4) VALIENTE turned in an eye-catching run from the rear last time. He has a similar record at this venue and should be in the fight.

(5) CUPID'S SONG appears better over further and has blinkers after a rest.

(11) ONE TOO MANY and (6) IMPARTIAL disappointed when fancied but could now turn up.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) FEARLESS KITTY is yo-yoing over different distances. But she has shown good pace and could enjoy the faster-run race. The value bet from Gate 1.

It could get close between (5) OUR EMILY and (2) YATA again. Our Emily ran her best recently over this distance and seems capable of better. Yata had issues last time. This will be her third start after a rest and she could give her all.

(6) KILEIGH'S FATE won two of her last three starts and could challenge for the honours again.

(7) AIRBUZZ caught the eye last time and is back over a more suitable trip.