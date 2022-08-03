Running Rifles can bank on current good form

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) PARMENION has been up against winners at recent outings. He was a close-up third when trying the Polytrack for the first time and this trip should suit. (1) CAPTAIN CATMAN made marked improvement first up on the Polytrack. He now gets a 2.5kg claimer up and should be competitive again. (7) FLEET COMMANDER was a touch disappointing second time on the turf after making a promising debut on the Polytrack. That form is a little suspect but he meets little of note. (8) ROCK FALL has his first run for a new stable. Not without promise and the Polytrack could suit.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(3) WHISPERING GREEN started at long odds last time but made good improvement with blinkers on for the second time. The stable is in form and a repeat performance should see her home. (5) EDVIGE has run her best two recent races on the Polytrack. She was running on nicely last start and should feature. (7) QUEEN JACKSON is lightly raced and caught the eye at the second time of asking when starting from a wide draw. She looks primed for a big effort. (1) GREEN SLEEVES has been improving slowly and blinkers seemed to have helped. She gets a 2.5kg claimer aboard and can do better than her last effort. (4) TOP TEN is stable companion to Whispering Green. She was beaten less than a length last run but in a small weak field. That is not to say that she is out of it.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

The controversial decision to give women jockeys a 1.5kg sex allowance could come into play with (4) NAME OF THE GAME. Dean Kannemeyer's filly has been racing in stronger company but goes well over this trip and Rachel Venniker is worth three or four lengths with her allowance as she is just as good as any male rider. (10) QUE FOR YOU has taken on stronger at her last two and goes well on the synthetic surface. (5) BAY BREEZE showed up well in an apprentice handicap last outing won by the strongly fancied favourite. She can do better. (1) WEDDING BLISS was caught on the line last run on the turf. Still in form and can run a place again.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(8) RUNNING RIFLES has good form on the Polytrack and effectively escapes a penalty with Venniker's 1.5kg claim. Distance suited and can follow up on last win. (6) QUEUE WING is a Polytrack specialist. He is lightly raced but should make a bold bid. (2) CUPID'S SONG was in need of his last run but was not far back. Over a more suitable trip from a good draw and a 2.5kg claimer up, he has much in his favour. (9) GIAMBATTISTA has been up against weaker at recent starts but gets plenty of weight from his more fancied rivals. Place chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(9) WINTER'S DESTINY goes well on the Polytrack and was touched off over course and distance last time. Big say. (3) LADY TIPTREE was well supported in the betting when winning last time. She came from well back to get up in the last stride. She should put in another good performance. (4) LADY MACBETH found market support last start and won. She gets a 2.5kg claimer up, so is well in at the weights. Can place in this. (8) GIRL OF TREGUNTER was a comfortable winner at the second time of asking but that form has proven suspect. Polytrack debut.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) TRACK COMMANDER has come good on the Polytrack but took a hit in the handicap when fourth last time. However, he gets relief in the saddle from Venniker and the step-up in trip suits. (2) FAMOUS AND RICH was a comfortable maiden winner at the second time of asking and appears to have plenty of scope. He should not be troubled by the extra 400m. (1) LUCRETIUS has tumbled down the handicap and now looks to be off a more competitive mark. He has the best of the draws and has been coming to hand. (7) SECRET GIVER has shown up well in two starts for his new stable. Both runs were on the Polytrack but he does take on stronger.

RACE 7 (1,800)

(2) BEND THE RULES has been dropping in the ratings and has been up against stronger at his last two. He has a plum draw with a 2.5kg claimer up and should have a say in this line-up. (7) DOUBLE ESPRESSO was a close-up second last run at long odds. Can go one better. (1) SPACE NEWS has come to hand nicely at recent outings when fitted with blinkers. He switches to the Polytrack but blinkers are off. (5) HIGH GREEN has found some of his better form of late and is over his best course and distance. He has a 4kg claimer up, which should help his chances.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(3) NEW ORLEANS is over her best course and distance. Plum draw and a light weight should see her close-up. (9) MAGICALLEE has drawn a touch wide but has a smart 4kg claimer up and is over her best course and distance with only 50.5kg on her back. (7) HER ROYAL MAJESTY is over her best trip and was narrowly beaten last outing on the turf. She goes equally well on both surfaces. (10) PUFF OF SMOKE looks to be a little high in the handicap but has shown some ability.