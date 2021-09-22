Running 11k more to win only for DQ

LONDON • When Omar Ahmed made a wrong turn in the 10k event of the Great Bristol Run on Sunday, little did he know that he would run an extra 11km to win the half marathon and then get disqualified.

Runners had started in staggered waves, which were colour-coded according to ability, and the event had 10,000 runners across both distances.

The half marathon (21.1km) took place alongside the 10km run but the two courses diverged at one point and Ahmed, who entered the 10k as an elite runner, went the wrong way.

While he finished the half marathon in a personal-best 1hr 3min 8sec - nearly five minutes ahead of the competition - and was declared the winner, he was later disqualified following objections from other athletes and a subsequent investigation.

The revised men's positions confirmed Chris Thompson as the new winner in 1:07:53.

"Rules are rules and in this case they say we have to disqualify Omar," Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We salute his performance and he has been invited to take part in next week's Great Manchester Run as an elite athlete. Of course, we also look forward to welcoming him back to Bristol for 2022's Great Bristol Run."

Organisers The Great Run Company added that Ahmed entered the 10k and not the half marathon, therefore he was not officially part of the half marathon race, and his winning time had to be "unfortunately" revoked.

This is the first year the Great Bristol half marathon and 10k races have been held on the same day - they are usually held in different months.

Both races were cancelled last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been a fortnight of directional mishaps for British race organisers, after the Sept 12 Brighton Marathon miscalculated the length of the 42.195km course by 586 metres.

Despite the route being measured correctly before the start of the race, a cone line was moved over the final stretch, diverting runners to run the extra distance.

Afterwards, the organisers admitted that the course was more than half a kilometre too long, saying on Instagram: "We are wholly disappointed that this has affected our runners and hope that it hasn't marred the experience, at what has been a fantastic comeback event after 18 months."

REUTERS