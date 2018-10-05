Runners to get improved experience at SCSM 2018

The 2018 edition of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will see several new features which will improve runners' comfort and race experience, race organisers Ironman Asia announced yesterday.

These include an improved bag deposit system, wider starting areas and more hydration and cooling zones.

"All successful sporting events put their participants first, while delivering on world-class standards," said Ironman Asia managing director Geoff Meyer.

"All great events share yet another common feature - everyone who takes part actually has fun,"

Close to 40,000 people have signed up for the SCSM, which will take place on Dec 8 and 9.

The 5km and 10km runs and the Kids Dash will take place on Dec 8, while the half-and full-marathon races will be held the following day.

For the first time in the event's history, the 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km runs will have the same starting and finishing points, at the Pit Building and The Float at Marina Bay respectively.

The flag-off area under the Singapore Flyer will offer runners easier pen access and the opportunity for them to set their own pace from the beginning.

There will be full road closures for 95 per cent of the route, which brings half-and full-marathon runners past landmarks such as the Padang and the Marina Bay Golf Course, although routes to emergency services such as hospitals will remain accessible throughout.

Organisers have also adopted best practices from World Marathon Major races and increased the number of bag deposit zones. Participants will be given clear bags and stickers when they collect their race packs.

More information on bag deposits will be announced later.

Up to 15 hydration and cooling zones will be set up along the 21km and 42km routes, which will feature new splash and ice-chips stations.

Also, organisers will place 26 entertainment points - with performances from local bands, street performers and cheerleaders - to drum up the race atmosphere.

The Kids Dash will be flagged off at the Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Dec 8, and participants can select a package which includes registration for the Kids Dash, admission to the theme park, and dining and shopping vouchers.

Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "The SCSM is not just a running spectacle but also an event for people to come together to enjoy their active lifestyle and celebrate the festive season in a fun and healthy way.

"SCSM continues to strive to create memorable and happy moments for everyone."

• Registration starts from $35.

Go to singaporemarathon.com for more information.