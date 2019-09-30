Runners roaring again thanks to Tiger Balm Recovery Zone

The joy of crossing the finish line yesterday morning was also accompanied by a wave of exhaustion for many of The Straits Times Run's participants.

Luckily for them, the post-race massages at the Tiger Balm Recovery Zone at OCBC Arena Hall 1 provided them with some deep-tissue relief after the 10km and 18.45km races.

The masseurs were kept busy as runners filed into the hall to treat themselves to a post-race rubdown.

The runners received 15-minute rubdowns for their thighs and calves using Tiger Balm's array of rubs and gels, which helped to soothe tight muscles and aid the runners in their recovery after their early-morning efforts.

Some noted that the ST Run's post-race massage was a feature that made the event thoroughly enjoyable for them.

Jens Toepfer, a fifth-time participant of the race, said that it is something that he looks forward to after his run. The 42-year-old said: "It helps with the soreness that I get. There was one other run that I did it (a massage) once but ST Run is the only run that does it (consistently)."

Peck Kong Wah, another participant of the 18.45km run, always goes for massages after his race if events offer such perks.

The sessions help with recovery by reducing the likelihood of cramps after a long run.

Peck, 52, said: "It's something I look forward to after the run, although it might be better to have this in the stadium so that you can transfer over immediately after.

"It helps your recovery and targets areas that are likely to cramp. After that, you don't get cramps so much and recover faster in the next few days."