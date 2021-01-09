Rugby's 'fit and proper' test

PARIS • World Rugby is to introduce a "fit and proper" person's test for elected officials, rugby union's global governing body said on Thursday.

The move, recommended by a working group led by former British sports minister Hugh Robertson, follows accusations of backroom deals in the vote for a new chairman.

In July, lobby group Pacific Rugby Player Welfare (PRPW) called for an independent review of the May election, when incumbent chairman Bill Beaumont defeated pro-reform candidate Agustin Pichot.

PRPW cited media reports claiming the French Rugby Federation (FFR), which backed Beaumont, offered Fiji preferential treatment in return for its vote.

The organisation questioned how Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, was appointed to the World Rugby Council.

"We are undertaking this important and necessary process with the ambition of implementing and living the best possible standards of good governance, furthering the effectiveness and diversity of our structures, ensuring they reflect the values and universality of the game," Beaumont said of the review in a World Rugby statement.

"We are heading in a very encouraging direction - that enables us to best achieve our purpose of growing the sport worldwide by making it more relevant and accessible.

"All of the governance practices, processes and procedures we implement must be implemented meaningfully with that purpose in mind."

Robertson's review - launched in June and was former British and Irish Lions captain Beaumont's idea - also calls for the establishment of an ethics and conduct charter for elected officials, at least 40 per cent of women on committees and player representation throughout all the committee structures.

"I am delighted that the World Rugby Council has given its full endorsement to the interim package of recommendations made by a very engaged and progressive working group," Robertson said. "These actions will strengthen diversity and inclusion and, for the first time, introduce an independent ethics structure."

An update on the findings will be made to the World Rugby Council in May.

"We are at 'half-time'," explained Robertson. "In the second half, we will consider the structure of the executive committee and the definition and classification of a diverse and growing family of national member unions."

New Zealand will host this year's women's Rugby World Cup before France stages the men's competition in 2023.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE