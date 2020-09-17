Rugby: VP of Georgian federation arrested over shooting of former national sevens captain

TBILISI (REUTERS) - Georgian police have arrested the vice-president of the country's rugby union, Merab Beselia, over the shooting of player Ramaz Kharazishvili on Wednesday (Sept 16).

The athlete was shot in the leg at the offices of the sport's governing body in the capital Tbilisi.

Kharazishvili, 32, the former captain of the Georgian national sevens team, underwent surgery and his life is not in danger, doctors said.

Local media reported that the shooting followed a dispute between the two men.

Georgian police launched an investigation into the illegal purchase, possession and carrying of a firearm and damage to health.

Rugby is one of the most popular sports in Georgia, and the national team has reached the Rugby World Cup four times since 2003.

