Rugby - Tough moments have made France stronger, says coach Galthie

France's recent setbacks have only made them stronger and their growing confidence was evident in the 45-24 Six Nations Championship victory over Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, according to coach Fabien Galthie.

A Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss on home soil to eventual winners South Africa last October was a major disappointment with much expectation around the side.

Since then, they have suffered a comprehensive loss to Ireland and played a fortunate home draw with Italy when they were only spared defeat by a missed penalty with the final kick of the game.

But having made eight changes for Wales, several enforced through injury, Galthie watched his side run in five tries as they dominated the final quarter of the match.

"We felt we took the upper hand in the last 20 minutes," he told reporters. "This team needs energy and confidence, they want to do well. We scored 45 points and we take the bonus (point). We have to encourage these players.

"We had to experience these difficult moments, the challenge against Italy, and understand why we were stuck like that. It was a difficult period but the players got through it with righteousness and honesty.

"When we have experienced what we have experienced, we want to savour every moment together."

France finish their campaign at home to England in Lyon on Saturday, where victory will be another huge boost in confidence for the group.

Lock Georges-Henri Colombe scored a try on his debut in Cardiff and is eager for the team to show further improvement against England.

"I have a lot of pride, I am very happy to have been able to participate in this great victory," he said. "We worked all week to achieve this result and had a very good game.

"But next weekend we will have to respond, too. We're going to enjoy this evening before going back (home) to prepare for the match against England." REUTERS