Rugby: South Africa pull off stunning comeback to beat Fiji 20-19 in HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens final

SINGAPORE - South Africa came back from the dead to pull off an astonishing 20-19 win over Fiji in the final of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on Sunday (April 14).

The Blitzboks had trailed Fiji, the Singapore Sevens defending champions, 19-0 at half-time.

But they rallied to score three late tries, before a penalty conversion with 10 seconds left, edged them 20-19 in front.

Singapore is the eighth stop in the 10-leg Rugby World Series. The series will next head to London (May 25-26) before the finale in Paris (June 1-2).

Despite the heartbreak, Fiji’s silver medal and 19 points took them to 142 and narrowed the United States’ series lead to three points. The Americans lost the third-place play-off 28-7 to England.

New Zealand, who slumped to sixth place for the second straight tournament, are third on 130.