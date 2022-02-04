Rugby: Six players to watch in this year's Six Nations

At 1.96m, the five-times capped Leicester full-back appears ideally equipped for the role of a Test No 15 given he is generally sound under the high ball, has a solid defence and can attack with ball in hand.

His pace and power were on show during try-scoring displays in England's successive wins over Australia and world champions South Africa at Twickenham in November.

But in an England side beset by injuries, he faces a stern test of his all-round game against Scotland, his Six Nations debut and first away international.

2. Damian Penaud, France