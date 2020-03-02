Rugby: Six Nations to go ahead as planned - at least for now

PARIS (AFP) - Remaining fixtures in the Six Nations Championships were expected to go ahead as planned, although changes could not be ruled out amid efforts to contain the coronavirus, organisers said on Monday.

The March 7 match between Ireland and Italy in Dublin has already been postponed but other matches will be maintained unless governments monitoring the spread of the virus decide otherwise, a spokesman for the organisers said.

Rugby officials were meeting in Paris on Monday to consider whether more changes to the Six Nations calendar were needed as the number of infections and the death toll from the virus mounts.

"This meeting is about taking stock and assessing rescheduling options," the spokesman said.

"So far, apart from the Ireland v Italy match for our senior men's event, all matches are OK to take place but governments might decide otherwise and we need to be prepared for any eventuality."

The Irish Rugby Football Union postponed their match against Italy following consultations with Simon Harris, Ireland's health minister.

The spokesman did not rule out further changes to the schedule.

"There are important government meetings in various countries in the next couple of days and we will need to see what guidance comes out of these meetings."

The remaining fixtures are England v Wales (March 7), Scotland v France (March 8), Wales v Scotland, Italy v England, France v Ireland (all March 14).