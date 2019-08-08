Rugby: Singtel to broadcast World Cup, early-bird sign-up fee of $68.90 valid till Aug 31

SINGAPORE - Rugby fans in Singapore will be able to watch the Rugby World Cup, held in Japan from Sept 20 to Nov 2, on Singtel Cast mobile video app and Singtel TV.

Fans may sign up for the beIN Sports Rugby channel at an early bird price of $68.90 from Thursday (Aug 8) to Aug 31, and $78.90 thereafter, at singtel.com/cast with a valid credit or debit card.

Singtel Consumer Singapore chief executive officer Yuen Kuan Moon said: "This is for everyone who loves the game of rugby. With Japan only an hour ahead of Singapore, the tournament is in the perfect time zone for fans to enjoy the matches without losing any sleep.

"Whether they are out and about or in front of the TV, they'll be able to take in every tackle and try on Cast and Singtel TV."

Twenty nations, including defending champions New Zealand and first-time hosts Japan, are taking part in the tournament, which will feature 48 matches over seven weeks.

Japan will take on Russia at the Tokyo Stadium in the opening match on Sept 20, while the final will be held at the Yokohama Stadium on Nov 2.

Three-time winners New Zealand are the most successful team in Rugby World Cup history, while Australia and South Africa have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup twice each.

Contested once every four years, the Rugby World Cup is billed as the third largest sporting event in the world after the summer Olympics and the football World Cup.