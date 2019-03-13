Rugby: Singapore to continue hosting HSBC World Rugby Sevens for another four years

SINGAPORE - World Rugby announced on Wednesday (March 13) that Singapore will continue to host the HSBC Rugby Sevens for another four years till 2023.

The announcement was made on the sport's world governing body's website in the evening.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: "The selected hosts represent a consistent balance of long-established and newer venues, with the five host unions who joined in 2015 retaining their host status.

"Since the men's series' expansion to 10 rounds in 2015, we have seen the competition become increasingly competitive on the pitch from a team perspective while also continuing to grow in popularity among global audiences. We are looking forward to seeing continued growth and evolution of the world series in each territory over the next four years."

Singapore, along with Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton, Sydney, Vancouver, Hong Kong, London and Paris, have managed to secure the hosting rights for the men's competition for the next four-year cycle, while the host location of the 10th stop in the United States will be confirmed later.

The world body revealed that "more than 20" member unions expressed interest in hosting the series.

In 2018, the Singapore event was watched by over 55,000 fans and it has attracted some 140,000 fans over the last three years. This year's edition will be held on April 13-14.

News of the extension has come as an additional boost to the sport in Singapore.

Last month, Singapore was ranked second out of 10 legs of the World Rugby Sevens series, and Asia's best last season, according to World Rugby's tournament evaluation. The Republic scored high marks for accommodation, general support services, training facilities and travel.

With a score of 89.8, it leapt from ninth place in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, and finished just 0.2 behind Vancouver, Canada. Cape Town (South Africa) was third, Hamilton (New Zealand) was fourth and Hong Kong fifth.

Also, World Rugby announced that six cities - Dubai, Cape Town, New Zealand, Sydney, Hong Kong and Paris - will host the combined men's and women's events in the next four-year cycle, with the women's competition expanded to eight rounds.

Beaumont said: "This is an exciting time for sevens as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is set to break new ground with more combined rounds than ever before on the circuit.

"We are delighted to see the women's series expand to eight rounds over the next four-year cycle, an historic move that will provide more high quality competitive international playing opportunities for women's sevens teams, a core strand of our Accelerating the Global Development of Women in Rugby plan."